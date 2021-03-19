Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 08:14
Capital markets

RO electricity group Electrica seeks EUR 360 mln financing

19 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Electrica (EL), the largest Romanian group in the field of energy distribution and supply, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve guarantees for a RON 1 billion (EUR 210 million) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and a RON 750 mln (EUR 153 mln) bridge loan from a consortium formed by Erste Bank and Raiffeisen Bank.

The EUR 210 mln loan from the EIB will be contracted by Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), Electrica's new electricity distribution division, to finance the investment plan for 2021-2023.

The bridge loan will finance inorganic growth opportunities and will be refinanced through a bond issue, the company explained.

Electrica ended the year 2020 with a consolidated net profit of RON 387.5 mln (EUR 80 mln), 87.5% higher compared to the previous year, while its revenues increased by 3.5% to RON 6.5 bln (EUR 1.33 bln), according to the preliminary and unaudited financial report.

The group proposed to its shareholders the distribution of dividends worth RON 248 mln (EUR 51 mln) from last year's net profit. The gross dividend per share is RON 0.73 and stands for 5.3% of the current share price - RON 13.65, as of March 18.

Electrica's shares are up 8.76% since the beginning of this year, compared to a 10.6% increase for the blue-chip index BET.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/19/2021 - 08:14
Capital markets

RO electricity group Electrica seeks EUR 360 mln financing

19 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Electrica (EL), the largest Romanian group in the field of energy distribution and supply, has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve guarantees for a RON 1 billion (EUR 210 million) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and a RON 750 mln (EUR 153 mln) bridge loan from a consortium formed by Erste Bank and Raiffeisen Bank.

The EUR 210 mln loan from the EIB will be contracted by Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), Electrica's new electricity distribution division, to finance the investment plan for 2021-2023.

The bridge loan will finance inorganic growth opportunities and will be refinanced through a bond issue, the company explained.

Electrica ended the year 2020 with a consolidated net profit of RON 387.5 mln (EUR 80 mln), 87.5% higher compared to the previous year, while its revenues increased by 3.5% to RON 6.5 bln (EUR 1.33 bln), according to the preliminary and unaudited financial report.

The group proposed to its shareholders the distribution of dividends worth RON 248 mln (EUR 51 mln) from last year's net profit. The gross dividend per share is RON 0.73 and stands for 5.3% of the current share price - RON 13.65, as of March 18.

Electrica's shares are up 8.76% since the beginning of this year, compared to a 10.6% increase for the blue-chip index BET.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania