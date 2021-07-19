Electrica delivers PV installation to industrial group Uztel

Electrica Furnizare, the supply arm of electricity supply and distribution group Electrica, developed a photovoltaic power facility with a total installed capacity of 306.4 kWp for the industrial equipment manufacturer Uztel.

"Electrica Furnizare announces the commissioning of a photovoltaic power plant, with a total installed capacity of 306.4 kWp, for Uztel, a manufacturer of extraction and construction equipment. The plant will cover part of the beneficiary's electricity consumption, with a direct impact in reducing the total cost of electricity. The investment will also help reduce CO2 emissions by over 132 tons per year," Electrica Furnizare announced, News.ro reported. The average annual production of the installed photovoltaic system for Uztel is estimated at 421.3 MWh.

"The system will have the effect of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 132 tons per year and a significant operating economy in electricity costs. Electrica Furnizare has several similar projects in progress and offers solutions for any company that has established a strategy on sustainability and green energy production," said Cristian Radu, director of the Marketing Division of Electrica Furnizare.

(Photo: Pixabay)

