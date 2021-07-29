Romania’s Electrica pays EUR 13.2 mln for three wind park projects

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian electricity group Electrica, with a focus on electricity supply and distribution, announced that it signed, as buyer three shares sales and purchase agreements for three wind farms from the Romanian-Swedish businessmen Emanuel Muntmark and Catalin Mrejeru, for a total price of EUR 13.2 mln.

The farms have a planned installed capacity of 207MW.

One of the farms has a storage capacity of 60MW as well.

The first company is Crucea Power Park, and it develops a 121MW project (+60MW storage) in the eastern part of Romania. The second company is Sunwind Energy, and it develops a 27MW project in Satu mare, in northwestern Romania. New Trend Energy, the third company, develops a 59MW project in Satu Mare as well.

Electrica will take over 100% in each of the three project companies.

The Romanian state is the biggest shareholder (49%) in Electrica.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com