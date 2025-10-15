 

BSE

 

Energy

Romanian electricity distributor Electrica completes Satu Mare 2 photovoltaic park

15 October 2025

The state-owned Electrica (BVB: EL), one of the main players in Romania’s energy sector, completed the Satu Mare 2 photovoltaic park, a strategic project that marks an important step in diversifying the production portfolio.

Located near the commune of Botiz, Satu Mare County, the park has an installed capacity of 27.056 MW and represents an investment of over EUR 20 million. The project also has a 110/20 kV user transformer station, and the connection works to the distribution network, being partially financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The PV park will contribute to increasing the share of renewable energy in Electrica Group’s energy mix. 

“We will continue to develop similar projects that will allow us to increase production capacities from renewable sources, reduce our carbon footprint, and strengthen Romania’s position in the energy transition,” said Alexandru Chiriță, CEO of Electrica.

Electrica provides services to 4 million users, covering 18 counties across three geographic regions for electricity distribution (Northern Transylvania, Southern Transylvania, and Northern Muntenia), and nationwide for electricity supply as well as maintenance and energy services. 

Since July 2014, Electrica, the Group’s holding company, has been listed on the Bucharest and London stock exchanges, with majority private capital. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Electrica) 

