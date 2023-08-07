Eight buildings in Romania’s Saxon locality of Biertan to undergo conservation

Eight traditional buildings that are part of the rural site in Biertan, an old Saxon locality, are in the process of conservation and will be showcased from a cultural tourism perspective through a project funded by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Romanian minister of culture Raluca Turcan, who is also the leader of the Sibiu county branch of the National Liberal Party (PNL), recently announced.

“One of the most beautiful and well-preserved Saxon settlements in Transylvania, the Biertan commune, is included in the PNRR project, which aims to create a representative cultural and tourist route for the Saxon area of Transylvania. Eight traditional buildings, inhabited and part of the Rural Site of Biertan, are undergoing conservation and will enhance the entire historic ensemble,” the minister said in a Facebook post cited by Agerpres.

The route intended for tourism in Romanian villages with traditional architecture is funded with EUR 9.78 mln through the PNRR. The funding initiative is aimed at rural communities in Romania aiming to improve quality of life and make the villages attractive for visitors. Some other examples of communities supported by the PNRR project include the Saschiz commune in Mureș County, the Arpașu de Jos commune in Sibiu County, the Ciucsângeorgiu commune in Harghita County, and the Roșia Montană commune in Alba County.

According to Turcan, the village of Biertan “has maintained its charm with old houses built in the Transylvanian Baroque style, with thick walls, stone foundations, pastel-colored facades, and decorations featuring vine motifs.” She also noted that the village’s architecture and its fortified citadel led to Biertan being included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. Turcan congratulated the local authorities and promised to support all necessary initiatives for “preserving the values of the Romanian people's identity.”

(Photo: Andrea G Ricordi/ Dreamstime)