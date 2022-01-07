Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 08:35
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

EIB disburses second tranche of EUR 210 mln loan to Romania’s Electrica

07 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Investment Bank (EIB) confirmed the disbursement of EUR 90 mln to BVB-listed electricity distribution company Electrica, the second tranche of the 15-year EUR 210 bln financing extended to support the EUR 300 mln energy infrastructure investment plan pursued by Electrica Group.

The plan will support reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity distribution grid in the country, including upgrading and constructing new power lines, constructing and refurbishing power substations and installing components for network automation across Romania.

The network expansion will allow the connection of more than 180,000 new customers and unlock greater use of renewable energy in Romania in the years ahead.

“The European Investment Bank is pleased to provide EUR 210 mln to support Electrica’s EUR 300 mln nationwide investment programme to increase the use of renewable energy, improve network capacity and deliver long-term decarbonisation goals. The latest EUR 90 mln financing agreed with Electrica reflects the rapid progress of the transformational initiative and shared commitment of the EIB and Electrica to unlock greater use of renewable energy," said Christian Kettel-Thomsen, European Investment Bank Vice President responsible for energy and lending operations in Romania, Bursa.ro reported.

Electrica Group provides services to about 3.8 million users and has a national scope - with a coverage of 18 counties in three geographical areas for electricity distribution: Northern Transylvania, Southern Transylvania, Northern Muntenia, and throughout the country for supply of electricity and maintenance and energy services.

Since July 2014, Electrica has been a company with majority private capital, listed on the stock exchanges in Bucharest and London.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/07/2022 - 08:35
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

EIB disburses second tranche of EUR 210 mln loan to Romania’s Electrica

07 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Investment Bank (EIB) confirmed the disbursement of EUR 90 mln to BVB-listed electricity distribution company Electrica, the second tranche of the 15-year EUR 210 bln financing extended to support the EUR 300 mln energy infrastructure investment plan pursued by Electrica Group.

The plan will support reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity distribution grid in the country, including upgrading and constructing new power lines, constructing and refurbishing power substations and installing components for network automation across Romania.

The network expansion will allow the connection of more than 180,000 new customers and unlock greater use of renewable energy in Romania in the years ahead.

“The European Investment Bank is pleased to provide EUR 210 mln to support Electrica’s EUR 300 mln nationwide investment programme to increase the use of renewable energy, improve network capacity and deliver long-term decarbonisation goals. The latest EUR 90 mln financing agreed with Electrica reflects the rapid progress of the transformational initiative and shared commitment of the EIB and Electrica to unlock greater use of renewable energy," said Christian Kettel-Thomsen, European Investment Bank Vice President responsible for energy and lending operations in Romania, Bursa.ro reported.

Electrica Group provides services to about 3.8 million users and has a national scope - with a coverage of 18 counties in three geographical areas for electricity distribution: Northern Transylvania, Southern Transylvania, Northern Muntenia, and throughout the country for supply of electricity and maintenance and energy services.

Since July 2014, Electrica has been a company with majority private capital, listed on the stock exchanges in Bucharest and London.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks