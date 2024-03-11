Business

EIB provided 1.3% of GDP in financing to Romania in 2023

11 March 2024

Romania was among the main beneficiaries of EIB Group support in 2023, relative to the size of its economy, according to Nadia Calviño, the president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group. On March 8, she met with Romania's political leadership to discuss future financing priorities and investment objectives to stimulate development. 

Thus, the EIB's financial commitments reached a record value of EUR 4.1bn last year, which represents approximately 1.3% of Romania's gross domestic product.

"We remain fully committed to deploying our resources where they are needed the most, supporting the country's development and addressing key priorities," Calviño said.

Calviño's discussions with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu, and minister of finance Marcel-Ioan Boloş focus on bolstering cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, green transition, and energy security. 

The meetings underscore the EIB's commitment to supporting Romania's development and broader EU policy priorities, the bank said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Business

