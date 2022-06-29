EIB finances project aimed at improving resilience of Romanian Black Sea coast

The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced EUR 97 mln co-financing to support the resilience of the Romanian Black Sea coast to erosion and floods under the Structural Programme Loan ‘Romania EU Co-financing for Environment for the programming period 2014-20’.

“The project will help preserve the quality of beaches that attract over 1.3 million visitors every year. Coastal erosion faced by the country is exacerbated by climate change,” commented Christian Kettel Thomsen, Vice-President of the EIB overseeing activities in Romania.

The project co-financed by the EIB alongside the European Union includes investments for the construction and rehabilitation of coastal structures to protect over 30 kilometres of coastline and 17,200 hectares of wetlands, such as groynes, breakwaters, revetments, coastal facilities and cliff protection measures.

The EIB loan will also contribute to the construction of artificial reefs and other biostructures for marine habitats and beach protection.

Finally, it will support the implementation of an integrated coastal monitoring programme to support beach maintenance and biodiversity protection.

