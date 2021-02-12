Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Edible oil refinery for sale in eastern Romania

12 February 2021
Mandra Oil Factory, the former Barlad Oil Enterprise, is seeking investors to put its assets back into operation and develop, insolvency house CITR announced, Bursa.ro reported.

The starting price for the factory, with an extraction capacity of 7,000 tons per month and a refining capacity of 2,400-2,500 tons of oil per month, is EUR 2.46 million, excluding VAT.

The asset, founded by the great Romanian industrialist Nicolae Malaxa in the interwar period and recognized for creating the oil brands Floris and Clariol, also includes land with an area of 21,317 sqm, buildings, machinery, and equipment. It can be used as it is, for other industrial purposes, or even for the development of residential projects, CITR states.

The geographical positioning of the Mandra Oil Factory, in an accessible area of Vaslui county, in the vicinity of raw material (oilseed) sources located in Vaslui, Iasi, Botosani, Suceava, Neamt, and Bacau, as well as the Republic of Moldova, gives the industrial platform operator a major competitive advantage in the market in terms of logistics.

(Photo source: Sales.citr.ro)

