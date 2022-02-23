Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 08:26
Business

Romania's economy minister proposes slashing excise duty on fuels by 50%

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of economy, Adrian Caciu, forwarded to the ruling coalition leaders a proposal to slash temporarily to half the excise duty charged for fuels - including car fuels. According to News.ro, the coalition's leaders endorsed the proposal.

The end-user price would drop significantly, by some RON 1 per litre (15%) for the price of petrol and diesel.

Liberal leader Florin Citu (PNL), however, warned that the authors of this idea should be held responsible in case the end-user prices fail to decrease. The cost of such a measure for the Government's budget would be in the range of RON 3 bln to RON 4 bln (EUR 0.6-0.8 bln), he said, News.ro reported.

The leaders of the ruling coalition also agreed to extend for another month the 'cap and subsidy' scheme' that expires at the end of March. Under this scheme, households and small enterprises pay a maximal price for the natural gas and electricity they use, while those using less than a certain threshold are provided with subsidies as well. 

The excise duty on petrol in Romania, in percentage terms, is the second-lowest in the European Union, according to European Commission data quoted by Wall-Street.ro. With 44% of the final price of the fuel, it exceeds only that in Poland, which accounts for 37%.

The situation is about the same for diesel. Romania's excise duty of 42% (as high as in Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Sweden) is higher only than that in Poland (34%).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/23/2022 - 08:26
Business

Romania's economy minister proposes slashing excise duty on fuels by 50%

23 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of economy, Adrian Caciu, forwarded to the ruling coalition leaders a proposal to slash temporarily to half the excise duty charged for fuels - including car fuels. According to News.ro, the coalition's leaders endorsed the proposal.

The end-user price would drop significantly, by some RON 1 per litre (15%) for the price of petrol and diesel.

Liberal leader Florin Citu (PNL), however, warned that the authors of this idea should be held responsible in case the end-user prices fail to decrease. The cost of such a measure for the Government's budget would be in the range of RON 3 bln to RON 4 bln (EUR 0.6-0.8 bln), he said, News.ro reported.

The leaders of the ruling coalition also agreed to extend for another month the 'cap and subsidy' scheme' that expires at the end of March. Under this scheme, households and small enterprises pay a maximal price for the natural gas and electricity they use, while those using less than a certain threshold are provided with subsidies as well. 

The excise duty on petrol in Romania, in percentage terms, is the second-lowest in the European Union, according to European Commission data quoted by Wall-Street.ro. With 44% of the final price of the fuel, it exceeds only that in Poland, which accounts for 37%.

The situation is about the same for diesel. Romania's excise duty of 42% (as high as in Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Sweden) is higher only than that in Poland (34%).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks