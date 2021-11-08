RO e-commerce: 10% of overall retail and 7.3% net profit margin in 2020

The Romanian online commerce market will reach RON 18.4 bln (EUR 3.7 bln) in 2021, rising by 15% compared to 2020 - when revenues exceeded RON 16 bln, according to a study published by Termene.ro, a platform that provides real-time updated information on the financial and legal data of Romanian companies, quoted by Economica.net.

The share of online transactions in total retail sales will increase this year to 12%, from 10% in 2020, along a trend backed by the accelerated growth of online sales but also by the stagnation and uncertainty of the offline chains.

According to the same study, the companies active in the sector of online commerce obtained profits of approximately RON 680 mln in 2019 and over RON 1.23 bln.

Overall, the profits generated by this economic sector have doubled every year over the past four years, from about RON 160 mln in 2017 to about RON 370 mln in 2018, and then to almost RON 680 mln in 2019.

The average profit margin of the e-commerce sector exceeded 7.3% in 2020, double the one in 2018 (3.7%) and significantly stronger compared to 5.1% in 2019.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com