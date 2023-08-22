ROCA Industry’s Eco Euro Doors acquires majority stake in Workshop Doors

Eco Euro Doors, a leading Romanian manufacturer of doors for residential construction held by the local holding ROCA Industry, signed an agreement to acquire 70% of the share capital of Workshop Doors. The deal is pending approval from the Competition Council.

The acquisition aims to strengthen the market position of the two players, including as a result of synergies that can be used to optimize costs, increase production capacity, and diversify the ranges with new products, the holding said.

According to the terms and conditions of the transaction, Eco Euro Doors has the option to buy an additional 30% of the shares issued by Workshop Doors.

“The acquisition of Workshop Doors represents an important step in the consolidation of the holding and a promise kept - 3 new acquisitions during 2023. We are thus entering a stage of development and scaling in the segment of interior doors, a market dominated by imports and low-quality products,” said Ionuț Bindea, CEO of ROCA Industry.

Workshop Doors is a company active since 2009 in the interior door market, with two production facilities, in Reghin and Petelea, Mureș county. The company registered a turnover of EUR 10.5 million in 2022, and from its own production activity, a considerable percentage is intended for export.

Eco Euro Doors has been part of the ROCA Industry holding portfolio since 2022. With over 220 employees and 28 years of experience in the construction materials market, it mainly produces interior doors in its high-performance factory in Reghin. The products are distributed nationally, through DYI retailers, but also through the network of specialized distributors.

ROCA Industry is the first industrial holding of construction materials in Romania, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, established by ROCA Investments. It owns a number of 8 companies, directly and indirectly.

(Photo source: the company)