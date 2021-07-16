Profile picture for user andreich
Business

EC pushes for higher green target for Romania under accelerated decarbonization plan

16 July 2021
Romania's target for reducing CO2 emissions was revised in line with the European Union's higher decarbonization ambitions.

At the same time, the target for green energy was increased to 38%, compared to 30.7% envisaged by the Romanian Government's plan, Economica.net reported.

Under the modest 30.7% target, Romania estimated renewable electricity capacities with a total installed capacity of 6.9GW.

Considering that the share of green energy share in Romania was 24% in 2020, the advance over the next decade should be, under EC's proposal, more than twice as steep as envisaged by the Romanian Government. Notably, green energy regards the sectors of transport and heating as well, and not only electricity.

Under a European Commission's proposal, net greenhouse gas emissions should be cut by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030 - a step towards "net-zero" emissions by 2050. Thus, Romania should reduce its CO2 emissions by 12.7% by 2030.

The "Fit for 55" measures will require approval by member states and the European parliament, a process that could take two years.

The European Commission warned that the plan presented on Wednesday, July 14, will involve a profound transition, with major structural changes in a very short time, and will lead to the transformation of the EU economy and society in order to achieve ambitious climate goals.

"Yes, it is hard," EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans told a news conference, admitting that it is going to be costly for the population, as well. 

(Photo: Александр Марко | Dreamstime.com)

