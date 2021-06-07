Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 07:57
Business

EC begins in-depth investigation on EUR 190 mln state aid for RO airline Tarom

06 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Romania's plans to support the restructuring of the airline TAROM with around EUR 190 million of public funding would be in line with EU rules on State aid to companies in difficulty. At this stage, the Commission has doubts that the proposed restructuring plan and the aid to support it satisfy the conditions of the Guidelines.

The Romanian competition body quoted by News.ro argues that the in-depth investigation is a procedural stage and that particularly now when similar decisions of the Commission were challenged [by independent airlines], the requests are treated with increased attention.

The Commission's in-depth investigation will, in particular, examine whether the proposed restructuring plan is appropriate for restoring its long-term viability without continued state aid. The Commission will also assess whether TAROM would sufficiently contribute to the restructuring costs. And finally, whether appropriate measures to limit the distortions of competition created by the aid would accompany the restructuring plan.

Romanian state-owned flag carrier TAROM has been experiencing financial difficulties for years. It has received a temporary rescue loan from Romania of approximately EUR 36.7 mln, after approval by the Commission under EU State aid rules in February 2020.

On 28 May 2021, Romania notified to the Commission a plan for the restructuring of TAROM. The restructuring plan sets out a package of measures for streamlining TAROM's operations, renewing its ageing fleet and reducing costs.

Romania plans to support the restructuring with around EUR 190 mln of public funding. This support would take the form of a capital injection, a direct subsidy, and a debt write-off of the rescue aid amount (approximately EUR 36.7 mln) and its related interest.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 13:21
08 March 2021
RI +
UN professor chooses Romania’s Transylvania as the historical setting for a three-book fictional series
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 07:57
Business

EC begins in-depth investigation on EUR 190 mln state aid for RO airline Tarom

06 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Romania's plans to support the restructuring of the airline TAROM with around EUR 190 million of public funding would be in line with EU rules on State aid to companies in difficulty. At this stage, the Commission has doubts that the proposed restructuring plan and the aid to support it satisfy the conditions of the Guidelines.

The Romanian competition body quoted by News.ro argues that the in-depth investigation is a procedural stage and that particularly now when similar decisions of the Commission were challenged [by independent airlines], the requests are treated with increased attention.

The Commission's in-depth investigation will, in particular, examine whether the proposed restructuring plan is appropriate for restoring its long-term viability without continued state aid. The Commission will also assess whether TAROM would sufficiently contribute to the restructuring costs. And finally, whether appropriate measures to limit the distortions of competition created by the aid would accompany the restructuring plan.

Romanian state-owned flag carrier TAROM has been experiencing financial difficulties for years. It has received a temporary rescue loan from Romania of approximately EUR 36.7 mln, after approval by the Commission under EU State aid rules in February 2020.

On 28 May 2021, Romania notified to the Commission a plan for the restructuring of TAROM. The restructuring plan sets out a package of measures for streamlining TAROM's operations, renewing its ageing fleet and reducing costs.

Romania plans to support the restructuring with around EUR 190 mln of public funding. This support would take the form of a capital injection, a direct subsidy, and a debt write-off of the rescue aid amount (approximately EUR 36.7 mln) and its related interest.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/25/2021 - 13:21
08 March 2021
RI +
UN professor chooses Romania’s Transylvania as the historical setting for a three-book fictional series
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted