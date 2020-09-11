Profile picture for user andreich
Business

EC approves EUR 150 mln scheme for green district heating projects in RO

09 November 2020
The European Commission (EC) announced on November 6 that it approved an aid scheme worth EUR 150 million submitted by Romania to support investments in district heating systems based on renewable energy sources.

Romania's district heating systems generate heat mainly by burning gas or coal.

The aid measure aims to support investments in thermal energy production plants with up to 60 MW of thermal equivalent, facilitating the transition from fossil fuels (coal, natural gas) to the exclusive use of renewable energy sources such as biogas, biomass, and geothermal energy.

This is expected to lead to an overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of up to 48,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and other pollutants over the aid scheme's implementation (until 2023).

The use of biogas and biomass in the aid scheme would be compatible with the sustainability requirements set out in the Renewable Energy (II) Directive and the Waste Framework Directive.

(Photo:  Photojogtom | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

