EC greenlights EUR 358 mln grant scheme for RO SMEs hurt by pandemic

The European Commission has approved a state aid scheme worth EUR 358 mln, intended for Romanian small and medium enterprises affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed to mitigate it, Profit.ro reported.

Eligible SMEs will receive direct grants of up to EUR 1 mln for each beneficiary.

The scheme is aimed at SMEs in sectors where the pandemic and restrictions have had a major impact, such as the processing industry, construction, wholesale and retail, car and motorcycle repairs, transport and storage.

Only SMEs established before December 2018 that reported operating profit in 2019 can benefit from grants under this scheme.

(Photo: Marian Vejcik Dreamstime)

