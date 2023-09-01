EC experts come to look for solutions to improve Ukrainian grain flow through Romania

A European Commission team of experts visits Romania on September 1-2 to discuss how to enhance the capacity of the Danube corridor.

The European Commission has set up a Joint Coordination Platform on Ukraine exports to work closely with countries, among which Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, to improve transit and commodities flow from and towards Ukraine along the Solidarity Lanes.

The Platform is looking for practical solutions to remove bottlenecks and expedite traffic to allow Ukraine to export grain via the EU as an alternative to the Black Sea ports following Russia stepping out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatening the transport in the Black Sea.

The EC team of experts visiting Romania is led by Michael Hager, Head of Cabinet of Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.

The EC representatives will visit the cities of Constanța and Galați to “showcase the EU’s support for Romania while acknowledging authorities’ and stakeholders’ ongoing efforts in this complex endeavor”, according to the press release. The programme includes visits to the port facilities and meetings with relevant stakeholders, including authorities, operators, transporters and traders.

The discussions will focus on means to tackle bottlenecks, increase handling capacity, improve transit and streamline procedures and controls, amongst others.

