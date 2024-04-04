EC to evaluate potential subsidization of bidders in major EU-funded PV project in Romania

The European Commission (EC) announced that it initiated two investigations to evaluate the possible subsidization, from third-party countries, of the contractors interested in the EUR 347 million PV project developed by OMV Petrom and CE Oltenia in Romania, with 70% financing from the Modernization Fund.

The investigations were initiated at the request of two consortia, the EC said, Ziarul Financiar reported. Both consortia include companies controlled by parent groups in China.

However, there are a total of eight bidders who placed offers to become contractors in the project developed by OMV Petrom and CE Oltenia.

The first consortium that filed a notification was formed by the local company Enevo Group with LONGi Solar Technologie GmbH. The second one is formed by Shanghai Electric UK Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Electric Hong Kong International Engineering.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)