Business

EC approves Covid-19 state-aid for Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori

09 February 2022
The European Commission approved on February 8 a state aid amounting to EUR 43.6 mln for the Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori to compensate the losses suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release of the Community Executive.

"This measure will allow the Romanian Government to compensate CFR Călători for the damages suffered between April 1 and August 31, 2020, as a direct consequence of the restrictions introduced. The aid will take the form of a capital injection," the European Commission said, G4media.ro reported.

The Romanian Government, through the Ministry of Transport, proposed a state aid of RON 210.35 mln (EUR 43.63 mln), which will be used to finance the negative result from the exploitation activity, estimated for the period April 1 - August 31 2020.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

