Central Romania: EBRD lends EUR 15 mln for Alba Iulia's road infrastructure

The EBRD is lending EUR 15 million to the municipality of Alba Iulia, central Romania, to fund the rehabilitation of the city’s public transport infrastructure, enhancing residents’ quality of life. The project will be co-financed with the European Union.

The Bank’s loan will be used to redesign and refurbish more than 15 km of streets in the city, which will see the installation of key measures to improve the urban environment.

These include dedicated bus and bike lanes, electric vehicle charging stations, new intelligent traffic management and safety systems, and new public lighting.

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)