Business

EBRD provides record volume of investments to Romania in 2022

27 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided EUR 709 mln of investments in 32 operations in Romania last year, as part of a record EUR 13.1 bln at reported rates delivered across the Bank’s regions in 2022.

This was the highest level of EBRD investment in Romania in more than a decade, the second highest level ever achieved, and substantially above the EBRD’s 2021 figure of EUR 546 mln.

Cumulative EBRD investments in Romania have now topped EUR 10 bln.

The previous record for EBRD Romanian investments, in 2009, was EUR 720 mln across 23 investments.

Of total investments in Romania, green economy investments added up to EUR 436 mln – 61% of the total.

The EBRD’s business volume in Romania this year was mainly attributable to the private sector, with 75% of investments supporting private entities.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

EBRD provides record volume of investments to Romania in 2022

27 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided EUR 709 mln of investments in 32 operations in Romania last year, as part of a record EUR 13.1 bln at reported rates delivered across the Bank’s regions in 2022.

This was the highest level of EBRD investment in Romania in more than a decade, the second highest level ever achieved, and substantially above the EBRD’s 2021 figure of EUR 546 mln.

Cumulative EBRD investments in Romania have now topped EUR 10 bln.

The previous record for EBRD Romanian investments, in 2009, was EUR 720 mln across 23 investments.

Of total investments in Romania, green economy investments added up to EUR 436 mln – 61% of the total.

The EBRD’s business volume in Romania this year was mainly attributable to the private sector, with 75% of investments supporting private entities.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years