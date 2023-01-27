EBRD provides record volume of investments to Romania in 2022

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided EUR 709 mln of investments in 32 operations in Romania last year, as part of a record EUR 13.1 bln at reported rates delivered across the Bank’s regions in 2022.

This was the highest level of EBRD investment in Romania in more than a decade, the second highest level ever achieved, and substantially above the EBRD’s 2021 figure of EUR 546 mln.

Cumulative EBRD investments in Romania have now topped EUR 10 bln.

The previous record for EBRD Romanian investments, in 2009, was EUR 720 mln across 23 investments.

Of total investments in Romania, green economy investments added up to EUR 436 mln – 61% of the total.

The EBRD’s business volume in Romania this year was mainly attributable to the private sector, with 75% of investments supporting private entities.

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)