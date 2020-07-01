Romania could have two Easter breaks in 2020-2021 school year

Romania could have two Easter holidays next year, according to the draft structure of the 2020-2021 school year launched into public debate by the Education Ministry.

Thus, there would be two spring holidays: one between April 2 and April 11, around Catholic Easter, and one between April 30 and May 9, around Orthodox Easter.

“Considering the periods in which the Easter Holidays take place, we have proposed to split the spring holiday to allow reunited families, including members in the Diaspora, to celebrate together,” said education minister Monica Anisie.

The idea is that Romanians who work abroad are usually free around Catholic Easter and, thus, it’s more difficult for them to join their families in the country for Orthodox Easter.

The school year will start on September 14, 2020, and will have two semesters of 17 weeks each.

The winter holiday will be between December 23 and January 10.

There will also be a one-week holiday between semesters (January 30 – February 7), and the school year will end on June 18.

Preschool and elementary school students will also have a one-week autumn holiday at the end of October.

(Photo: Pixabay)

