Romanian mountain rescuers save two Dutch tourists misled by GPS
23 September 2019
Two Dutch tourists ended up in a hard-to-reach area of Romania’s Caraiman mountains after blindly following their GPS navigation system, and the mountain rescuers had to intervene to save them, local Mediafax reported.

The two tourists decided to go up to the Heroes’ Cross on Caraiman Peak on Sunday morning and used the GPS to get there. However, at some point they left the tourist trail and ended up in a hard-to-reach area. After trying for several hours to descend without success, they called the mountain rescuers in the city of Busteni for help.

The rescue operation was difficult because one of the tourists was injured and had to be carried on a stretcher.

(Photo source: Facebook/Salvamont Busteni)

