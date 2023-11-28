Energy

Ukraine's DTEK installs largest wind turbines in Romania

28 November 2023

The 60 MW wind farm in Ruginoasa, Iași county, developed by the Ukrainians from DTEK, has been completed upon a EUR 90 million investment.

It is the only wind project of significant size developed this year in the country.

The company will obtain the power producer license at the beginning of next year.

"There are 72 MW installed in wind power in Romania this year, and 60 are ours, 10 turbines of 6 MW each. The construction is finished, and the commissioning phase is coming. Transelectrica gave us the go-ahead to operate in consumer mode. We are on schedule to obtain the producer license at the beginning of the year," said Daniel Rascu, business development manager at DTEK Renewables, at a conference organized by Ziarul Financiar, Economica.net reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)

