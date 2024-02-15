Driving growth through reader-centric approach: Libris achieves 20% revenue growth, reaching RON 80 mln in 2023

News from Companies

Libris, a leading online bookstore in the Romanian market, closed 2023 with a turnover of RON 80 mln, representing a 20% increase compared to 2022. This positive momentum was driven by the growing interest of readers in English-language books (+30%), where Libris diversified its offerings to over 780,000 volumes.

Additionally, the company intensified its efforts to continuously enhance the browsing experience on its website. The development of interactions with readers, including the creation of various offline and online cultural events and experiences, as well as investments in technology to support a superior online experience, were the key drivers of growth last year.

In 2023, Libris.ro sold over 2.5 mln products, with an average order value nationwide of RON 125. "Children's books" dominate the top of the categories in all counties, followed by Fiction. Interest in English-language books remains high, with a 30% increase recorded in 2023.

Investments made in recent years, both in the book warehouse in Brasov, with a total area of 5,000 square meters, ensuring a permanent stock of 1 million volumes, and in the budgets allocated by Libris for enhancing reader experience - from faster delivery and a wider range of stock, to AI-supported personalized recommendations or cultural interactions within online or offline events - have led to a 20% growth in business in a socio-economic context that does not necessarily encourage book consumption. Therefore, Libris' turnover exceeded RON 80 mln last year.

"Fast delivery, personalized and plastic-free packaging, along with the recommendations we provide based on our readers' preferences, are priority actions for us, the effects of which we see in the increased recurrence and loyalty of our customers. Additionally, we are partners to parents and educators who value reading and continually undertake actions to bring young readers closer to books," stated Laura Țeposu, CEO of Libris.

Growth Strategy: Refining the Reading Experience

In a context where we allocate increasingly more time to social media networks and online video consumption, Libris proposes books as an alternative for spending time, for learning, information gathering, etc., and emphasizes refining the website experience and diversifying the offerings with current volumes available extremely rapidly.

Investments in technology enable Libris to provide visitors with personalized reading recommendations and a search engine specifically developed for books. Additionally, the "Browse" functionality, available for over 90% of the titles in Romanian on Libris.ro, allows visitors to read a few pages from each volume, just as they would in a physical bookstore. This option is utilized by 70% of visitors before placing a book in the shopping cart.

All these functionalities support the purchasing experience and ease of discovering readers' favorite volumes, as well as the need to enjoy the chosen books in a very short time. As a result, Libris customers return periodically to the site in search of new titles, and 55% of orders placed are from recurring customers.

"We value our connection with readers, aiming to offer them, alongside books, a complete discovery experience through reading—of themselves, the world they live in, what they feel, and think. Through all our actions, we aim to bring reading closer to readers, into their daily activities, so it becomes a healthy routine for the intellect. Books are an extraordinary alternative for spending time meaningfully and, at the same time, in a relaxing manner. And I'm referring here to leisure time, time for knowledge, self-improvement, for internal and social, familial, and work-related inquiries", Laura Țeposu adds.

About LIBRIS

A 100% Romanian business, Libris entered the book market in 1991 with the St. O. Iosif bookstore in Brașov. In 2009, Libris.ro emerged and, in its 14 years of online existence, has become a benchmark in the bookstore segment in Romania.

Throughout all these years, Libris has actively assumed a role as a supporter of reading and has conducted numerous campaigns in this regard. Since 2019, Libris has initiated the CarteTeca project, aiming to attract children and teenagers to reading by providing access to new and current books for school libraries. Each year, dozens of libraries receive, through a reading encouragement project competition, the most desired books by children, as well as titles necessary for inclusion in the bibliography, so that youngsters can discover reading through new, colorful, and attractive books.

