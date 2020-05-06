Newsroom
Top Romanian artists join lineup of drive-in concert in Bucharest
05 June 2020
Several of the most famous artists and music groups in Romania will go on stage at “The Concert Drive-In” event scheduled to take place at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest, on June 19-21.

Alina Eremia, Antonia, Carla’s Dreams, Roxen, INNA, Irina Rimes, The Motans, Azteca & IAN, Killa Fonic, Nane, and Oscar will perform at the event. 

Tickets cost RON 99 and RON 149 (per car, per day) and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. Up to 4 people (from the same family) are allowed in each car.

Participants will have to use their cars’ audio systems to listen to the concerts, which must be set on a frequency that will be communicated before the show. Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Global Records)

