Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:49
Capital markets

RO Govt. approves draft bill to unban the sale of stakes in state-owned companies

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government adopted on Wednesday a draft bill that bans a law voted by the Parliament last year that banned the sale of stakes in state-owned companies.

The new bill will allow state-controlled companies to draw money from private investors to finance their investment projects, prime minister Florin Citu explained.

“It is a clear message for investors, both in Romania and abroad, that this Government supports investments and knows that it needs investments to develop,” PM Citu added, quoted by News.ro.

The Government will send the draft bill to the Parliament for approval. As the center-right governing coalition holds a majority in the Parliament, the bill should pass.

Marcel Ciolacu, the head of the biggest opposition party – the Social Democratic Party (PSD) – which passed the law banning the sale of stakes in state companies last year, said he would oppose the Government’s bill in Parliament.

“If needed, we will protest in the street alongside all Romanians who oppose the robbing of the state’s most valuable assets,” Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Liberal energy minister Virgil Popescu said that the Government doesn’t plan any privatization. It only wants to allow state-controlled companies to access the capital market by selling minority stakes to private investors.

“We do not privatize. The state must be the majority shareholder in all companies of national strategic interest in the field of Energy. And so it will be. The listing of some minority stakes on the stock exchange does not mean privatization, but the chance of modernization and making investments, which will benefit every Romanian,” minister Popescu said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:49
Capital markets

RO Govt. approves draft bill to unban the sale of stakes in state-owned companies

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government adopted on Wednesday a draft bill that bans a law voted by the Parliament last year that banned the sale of stakes in state-owned companies.

The new bill will allow state-controlled companies to draw money from private investors to finance their investment projects, prime minister Florin Citu explained.

“It is a clear message for investors, both in Romania and abroad, that this Government supports investments and knows that it needs investments to develop,” PM Citu added, quoted by News.ro.

The Government will send the draft bill to the Parliament for approval. As the center-right governing coalition holds a majority in the Parliament, the bill should pass.

Marcel Ciolacu, the head of the biggest opposition party – the Social Democratic Party (PSD) – which passed the law banning the sale of stakes in state companies last year, said he would oppose the Government’s bill in Parliament.

“If needed, we will protest in the street alongside all Romanians who oppose the robbing of the state’s most valuable assets,” Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Liberal energy minister Virgil Popescu said that the Government doesn’t plan any privatization. It only wants to allow state-controlled companies to access the capital market by selling minority stakes to private investors.

“We do not privatize. The state must be the majority shareholder in all companies of national strategic interest in the field of Energy. And so it will be. The listing of some minority stakes on the stock exchange does not mean privatization, but the chance of modernization and making investments, which will benefit every Romanian,” minister Popescu said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic