Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 14:06
Culture

Series filmed in Bucharest documents stories of “sewer kids”

11 June 2021
The documentary series The Sewer Kids is filmed this month in Bucharest by an international team that includes Michela Scolari (screenwriter/producer/director), Felix Maximilian (producer), Jerry Ying (producer), David Zuckerman (producer) and Gianluca Fellini (director), alongside Bradamante Film. 

The series will capture “the daily life of a community coming from a social class that existed and has been ignored since the time of Communism,” according to a release presenting the project.

It will feature former “sewer kids” who have managed to overcome the barriers they were facing with the help of Parada Foundation. 

“The public will get to discover their life stories, many times cruel and painful, with extreme situations but also the moments of joy, lived and expressed through art.”

All the proceeds from the distribution of the documentary will be donated to Parada Foundation.

Parada Foundation delivers emergency social assistance services, education services, and socio-professional integration services with the help of circus arts. Children and teenagers are offered the chance to discover the performing arts, through circus, theater, dance, or puppetry, in a program focused on developing their creativity and self-esteem. 

(Photo courtesy of Parada Foundation)

simona@romania-insider.com

10

