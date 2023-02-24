District23: Tom Odell, Clean Bandit among artists performing at festival near Timișoara

For the year that Timișoara holds the European Capital of Culture title, three festivals have joined forces to create a larger event set to take place at Cioca aerodrome, near the city.

The three festivals are Flight Festival, VEST FEST and Magnetic Festival, and the event is called District23. Scheduled to take place between June 16 and June 18, it is set to offer "a weekend filled with music covering all genres, technology and sustainable actions."

Clean Bandit, B.U.G. Mafia, Tom Odell, Subcarpati, Delia, Camo & Krooked, Mefjus, and The Prototypes are among the first artists confirmed for the event, which plans to line up more than 30 artists and groups.

District23 will have three main stages and at least three secondary ones, the organizers said. In addition, the public can visit more than 15 festival areas, ranging from a kids' area and a food zone to an urban beach and leisure and sports areas.

As part of District23, Flight Festival District: Edutainment will bring a mix of music, art, and technology for children and adults alike. VEST FEST District: Sustainability will set up its District23 quarter using environmentally friendly materials and run various recycling campaigns or ones aimed at raising awareness of climate change. Furthermore, Magnetic District: Motion - Magnetic Festival, a project representative for the Drum and Bass music style, will offer a mix of cultural workshops, dance activities, and more.

Passes are available here; each pass offers access to all three festivals within the larger event.

simona@romania-insider.com