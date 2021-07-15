Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Events

Dinosaur Festival in Romania returns with a new edition this summer

15 July 2021
The Dinosaur Festival (Festivalul Dinozaurilor) will return to the Haţeg UNESCO Global Geopark in Romania's Hunedoara county this summer, after a one-year break imposed by the pandemic. The event will take place between July 30 and August 1 and will include cultural and educational activities for all ages.

This year's motto is "On air, on line & on art," according to a press release quoted by local Agerpres.

On July 31, at the Transylvania Log Cabins in Pesteana village, artist Adrian Mardan (aka mardanA) will hold an extraordinary recital entitled "Evening Guitar Moments." Meanwhile, Anna Cooley's documentary A sauropod abroad will be screened in several locations inside the Geopark on August 1.

The program also includes games and events dedicated to children, which will be held in Copiilor Park in the city of Hațeg and the parking lot of Shopping City Deva.

(Photo source: Facebook/Geoparcul International UNESCO Tara Hategului)

