Dinamo Bucharest football club owner wants to give it for free to billionaire Tiriac

Romanian businessman Ionut Negoita, the owner of the Dinamo Bucharest football club, said he is willing to give the club for free to billionaire Ion Tiriac.

“Mr. Tiriac is a Dinamo fan. He has undisputed experience, has organized and is organizing top level (tennis) tournaments, has a considerable fortune, and, therefore, I believe he is the best solution for Dinamo,” Negoita said, according to local Digisport.ro.

He added he has only one condition to give the club for free to Tiriac, namely that the billionaire invests in the club to reach performance. “It’s an extremely good deal for him and I hope he accepts and take Dinamo back where it belongs,” Negoita concluded.

However, although a Dinamo fan, Tiriac has said in the past that he’s not a football expert and is not tempted to invest in this sport.

Ion Tiriac, a former tennis player, owns the Madrid Open. He has also built a private hockey rink in Otopeni, near Bucharest, and plans to develop a sports academy there.

Founded in 1948, Dinamo has won 18 Romanian league titles and 13 Romanian Cups. However, the club hasn’t won any major title since 2012 and the last league title was in 2007. Ionut Negoita took over the club on the brink of insolvency in 2013.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)