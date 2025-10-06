Suspect detained in Romania for making homemade explosives, planning terrorist attack

Romanian prosecutors have detained a 33-year-old man suspected of preparing a terrorist attack after discovering several homemade explosive devices and hundreds of pyrotechnic materials at his home, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced. Authorities also said that he was going through a process of radicalization.

The DIICOT prosecutors in Bistrița-Năsăud county said the man, whose name has not been made public, was taken into custody on October 2 and faces charges of committing acts of terrorism. Prosecutors allege that between 2022 and May 2025, he manufactured two small explosive devices, which he tested and filmed inside and around his residence.

Investigators said the man had repeatedly accessed online resources and websites containing information on how to make and use explosives, toxic or hazardous substances, as well as materials describing methods and techniques for carrying out terrorist acts. They believe he was preparing an attack intended to kill multiple people and generate widespread panic among the population.

According to DIICOT, between August and October 2, 2025, the suspect built two more small explosive devices, which were later discovered and seized during a search of his home. The investigation found that he had stored various explosive or flammable materials used in crafting improvised explosive devices during both 2022–May 2025 and again from August until his detention.

During the search, police and prosecutors seized several containers with chemical substances and over 630 pyrotechnic and explosive materials, including firecrackers.

Forensic analysis of his electronic devices revealed that the suspect had repeatedly accessed terrorist propaganda materials online and possessed such content in an effort to embrace extremist ideology, which investigators described as part of a process of radicalization.

Last week, prosecutors requested that the Cluj Court of Appeal approve a 30-day pre-trial detention order for the suspect.

Authorities emphasized that throughout the legal proceedings, the suspect is entitled to all rights and procedural guarantees under Romanian law, including the presumption of innocence.

