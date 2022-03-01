Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 08:38
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian telco Digi Communications reports its profit tripled in 2021

01 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Dutch-registered Romanian telecommunications operator Digi Communications NV (BVB: DIGI), the parent company of the electronic communications operator RCS&RDS, achieved total revenue of RON 1.47 bln in 2021, almost 13% up compared to 2020, while its pre-tax profit increased by almost three times, to EUR 73.5 mln, from EUR 24.6 mln in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 525 mln (including IFRS 16) increased by 9.4%. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16) increased by 8.4% to EUR 439.1 mln.

Revenues from continuing operations amounted to EUR 1.3 bln, and adjusted EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16) was EUR 410 mln, the group said.

The company’s market capitalisation was RON 4.14 bln (EUR 820 mln) after its shares dropped by 0.72% the day it released the 2021 results.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 08:38
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian telco Digi Communications reports its profit tripled in 2021

01 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Dutch-registered Romanian telecommunications operator Digi Communications NV (BVB: DIGI), the parent company of the electronic communications operator RCS&RDS, achieved total revenue of RON 1.47 bln in 2021, almost 13% up compared to 2020, while its pre-tax profit increased by almost three times, to EUR 73.5 mln, from EUR 24.6 mln in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 525 mln (including IFRS 16) increased by 9.4%. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16) increased by 8.4% to EUR 439.1 mln.

Revenues from continuing operations amounted to EUR 1.3 bln, and adjusted EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16) was EUR 410 mln, the group said.

The company’s market capitalisation was RON 4.14 bln (EUR 820 mln) after its shares dropped by 0.72% the day it released the 2021 results.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
31 January 2022
OpEd
Are walking meetings the future of the workplace?