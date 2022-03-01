Romanian telco Digi Communications reports its profit tripled in 2021

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The Dutch-registered Romanian telecommunications operator Digi Communications NV (BVB: DIGI), the parent company of the electronic communications operator RCS&RDS, achieved total revenue of RON 1.47 bln in 2021, almost 13% up compared to 2020, while its pre-tax profit increased by almost three times, to EUR 73.5 mln, from EUR 24.6 mln in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 525 mln (including IFRS 16) increased by 9.4%. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16) increased by 8.4% to EUR 439.1 mln.

Revenues from continuing operations amounted to EUR 1.3 bln, and adjusted EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16) was EUR 410 mln, the group said.

The company’s market capitalisation was RON 4.14 bln (EUR 820 mln) after its shares dropped by 0.72% the day it released the 2021 results.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com