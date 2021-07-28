Romania's telecom operator Digi gets EUR 232 mln new financing facilities

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Digi Communications (DIGI), a telecommunications operator listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and controlled by local businessman Zoltan Teszari, announced to investors that its Romanian and Spanish subsidiaries entered financing facilities totalling EUR 232 mln for working capital and investments.

Under a first agreement sealed on July 21, the syndicate formed by UniCredit, BRD, ING Romania, and Citibank Romania agreed to an incremental RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln) facility for the Romanian subsidiary.

The frame contract with the syndicate dates from December 15, 2020. The incremental facility was not drawn yet.

Under a second agreement sealed on July 26, the Spanish DIGI Spain Telecom signed a new facility with a syndicate of banks having Banco Santander as an agent. The facility has a maturity of 3.5 years with an option to extend it to 5 years and includes two term loan facilities in an amount of EUR 57 mln and EUR 65 mln and a EUR 10 mln revolving facility.

The telecommunications operator was assisted in the transaction by the law firm Filip & Company, which involved a team consisting of Alexandru Bîrsan (partner), Rebecca Marina (senior associate), Andreea Banică (associate) and Andrei Konya (associate).

"These new facilities bring a series of elements that make life easier for such an active group [like DIGI], including from a financial point of view," says Alexandru Bîrsan, partner and coordinator of the Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Markets department of Filip & Company.

(Photo source: the company)