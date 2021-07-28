Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/28/2021 - 08:32
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romania's telecom operator Digi gets EUR 232 mln new financing facilities

28 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Digi Communications (DIGI), a telecommunications operator listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and controlled by local businessman Zoltan Teszari, announced to investors that its Romanian and Spanish subsidiaries entered financing facilities totalling EUR 232 mln for working capital and investments.

Under a first agreement sealed on July 21, the syndicate formed by UniCredit, BRD, ING Romania, and Citibank Romania agreed to an incremental RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln) facility for the Romanian subsidiary.

The frame contract with the syndicate dates from December 15, 2020. The incremental facility was not drawn yet.

Under a second agreement sealed on July 26, the Spanish DIGI Spain Telecom signed a new facility with a syndicate of banks having Banco Santander as an agent. The facility has a maturity of 3.5 years with an option to extend it to 5 years and includes two term loan facilities in an amount of EUR 57 mln and EUR 65 mln and a EUR 10 mln revolving facility.

The telecommunications operator was assisted in the transaction by the law firm Filip & Company, which involved a team consisting of Alexandru Bîrsan (partner), Rebecca Marina (senior associate), Andreea Banică (associate) and Andrei Konya (associate).

"These new facilities bring a series of elements that make life easier for such an active group [like DIGI], including from a financial point of view," says Alexandru Bîrsan, partner and coordinator of the Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Markets department of Filip & Company.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 13:39
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/28/2021 - 08:32
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romania's telecom operator Digi gets EUR 232 mln new financing facilities

28 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Digi Communications (DIGI), a telecommunications operator listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and controlled by local businessman Zoltan Teszari, announced to investors that its Romanian and Spanish subsidiaries entered financing facilities totalling EUR 232 mln for working capital and investments.

Under a first agreement sealed on July 21, the syndicate formed by UniCredit, BRD, ING Romania, and Citibank Romania agreed to an incremental RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln) facility for the Romanian subsidiary.

The frame contract with the syndicate dates from December 15, 2020. The incremental facility was not drawn yet.

Under a second agreement sealed on July 26, the Spanish DIGI Spain Telecom signed a new facility with a syndicate of banks having Banco Santander as an agent. The facility has a maturity of 3.5 years with an option to extend it to 5 years and includes two term loan facilities in an amount of EUR 57 mln and EUR 65 mln and a EUR 10 mln revolving facility.

The telecommunications operator was assisted in the transaction by the law firm Filip & Company, which involved a team consisting of Alexandru Bîrsan (partner), Rebecca Marina (senior associate), Andreea Banică (associate) and Andrei Konya (associate).

"These new facilities bring a series of elements that make life easier for such an active group [like DIGI], including from a financial point of view," says Alexandru Bîrsan, partner and coordinator of the Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Markets department of Filip & Company.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 13:39
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 July 2021
Events
George Enescu Festival: Romanian Athenaeum concerts held at full capacity
28 July 2021
Sports
Olympic rowing: Romanian athletes win gold and silver medals in Tokyo
27 July 2021
Culture
Romania’s Roșia Montană mining landscape added to UNESCO’s world heritage list
26 July 2021
Entertainment
Hoghilag tuberose could be the first flower in Romania to get European protection
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe