Romania Insider
Fri, 08/02/2019
Business
Romanian group Digi Communications contracts EUR 150 mln credit facility for investments
02 August 2019
Romanian telecom group Digi Communications concluded a new contract for a multi-currency syndicated credit facility worth EUR 150 million, according to a company press release.

Citibank, ING Bank and UniCredit Bank arranged this financing for the telecom group.

The new syndicated facility contract has a duration of 12 months, with the possibility of extension up to 24 months from the date of conclusion. The agreed amount is EUR 150 million, with the possibility to increase by another EUR 100 million to EUR 250 million.

The group and its subsidiaries will use the loan for investments. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

