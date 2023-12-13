 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Business

Romanian telco Digi en route to get spectrum usage rights in Portugal from Vodafone

13 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Digi Portugal, the Portuguese subsidiary of Romania's telecom group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI), signed a framework contract with the Vodafone subsidiary under which, after the approval of the Competition Authority, it will receive the rights to use a set of frequency blocks as well as wholesale bitstream access to Vodafone's proprietary fiber optic network.

The frequency blocks are in the 1,800 Mhz band and the 3,400-3,800 Mhz band.

The transaction is part of a package of remedies that Vodafone must implement for the local market acquisition of Cabonitel./NOWO Communications.

Digi Portugal remains on track to achieve a target of launching commercial services in early 2024. 

DigiPortugal (originally registered as Dixarobil Telecom), a wholly owned unit of Digi Communications, paid in 2021 a total of EUR 67.3 million on 5G spectrum in the 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2.6GHz and 3.6GHz bands before commencing 5G mobile network rollout in June 2022, initially focusing on large cities such as Lisbon and Porto.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian telco Digi en route to get spectrum usage rights in Portugal from Vodafone

13 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Digi Portugal, the Portuguese subsidiary of Romania's telecom group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI), signed a framework contract with the Vodafone subsidiary under which, after the approval of the Competition Authority, it will receive the rights to use a set of frequency blocks as well as wholesale bitstream access to Vodafone's proprietary fiber optic network.

The frequency blocks are in the 1,800 Mhz band and the 3,400-3,800 Mhz band.

The transaction is part of a package of remedies that Vodafone must implement for the local market acquisition of Cabonitel./NOWO Communications.

Digi Portugal remains on track to achieve a target of launching commercial services in early 2024. 

DigiPortugal (originally registered as Dixarobil Telecom), a wholly owned unit of Digi Communications, paid in 2021 a total of EUR 67.3 million on 5G spectrum in the 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2.6GHz and 3.6GHz bands before commencing 5G mobile network rollout in June 2022, initially focusing on large cities such as Lisbon and Porto.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm