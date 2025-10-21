A Celebration of Life (and the Afterlife) at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest

On a crisp November evening, Bucharest sheds its autumn gloom and slips into something far more vivid. Inside the Radisson Blu Hotel, the lobby glows with candlelight, bursts of marigold yellow, and the hum of anticipation. This year’s Halloween celebration isn’t about fright, it’s about life.

On November 1, the five-star hotel on Calea Victoriei hosts a Día de los Muertos evening party, inspired by Mexico’s centuries-old tradition that honors the departed with joy, food, and music. It’s a concept that feels surprisingly at home in Bucharest, a city that thrives on contrasts, where modern energy and deep-rooted ritual coexist with ease.

At the heart of the event, the Aristocool Bar becomes a stage of color and rhythm. A one-meter-tall skull emerges from the central floral arrangement — a daring yet elegant centerpiece — while a professional make-up artist transforms the serving staff into living works of art. The effect is subtle, theatrical, and unmistakably Radisson: luxury with a twist of play.

Throughout the evening, Mariachi Los Plátanos perform three live sets that turn the lobby into a celebration of sound. Their trumpets and guitars thread through the clink of glasses, blending Latin warmth with the cool sophistication of the venue.

And let’s not forget the food. The hotel’s chefs have crafted a special Día de los Muertos menu available from October 27 to November 2, a fusion of Mexican flavors and festive creativity. Expect tuna tostadas, quesadillas, burritos, nachos, and even a Mexican pizza. For dessert, “Ghost-misu,” “zombie fingers,” and golden churros promise a sweetly haunted finale.

It’s a night where tradition meets indulgence and luxury meets laughter. At Radisson Blu Bucharest, Halloween isn’t about fear – it’s about flavor, rhythm, and the art of celebrating life itself.