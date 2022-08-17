Artists from the United States, Cuba, Austria, Denmark, Italy, Romania, and more will perform on stage during this year’s Deva Jazz Fest. The festival will take place between August 26-28 at the foot of the Deva Fortress, which has guarded the city since the mid-13th century.

For three days, jazz lovers will be able to see numerous well-known bands perform. They will also have the opportunity to take part in workshops and delve into the history of jazz. There will also be art shows, an exhibition of metal sculptures, and the “Blues made in Romania” book launch. An exhibition of caricatures titled “Jazz with Hazz,” curated by well-known caricaturist Liviu Stănilă, will also be on display.

“We have an exceptional lineup this year, with the participation – for the first time in our region – of the first jazz musician to receive a Grammy Award, not to mention two Latin Grammy Awards, together with Chucho Valdés, for their song Irakére 40. We are referring to Cuban trumpeter Carlos Sarduy, of course, who, together with his band, will bring world-class jazz to Deva,” said Deva City Hall in a press release cited by G4Media.

The list of artists also includes Champion Fulton Trio (USA), DelaDAP (Austria), Gianluca D'Alessio (Italy), Gerald Gradwohl Group (Austria), Saso Popovski Trio (North Macedonia), Eyot (Serbia), Mike & The Blue Spirit (Romania), Steel Blues Quintet (Romania).

The diverse musical styles brought by artists of note and renown, aside from the variety offered by the festival’s program, make up its main attraction, according to the organizers.

All evening performances will start at 19:00, and access to the festival is free of charge.

(Photo source: Facebook page of event)