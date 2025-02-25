Deutsche Schule Bukarest Opens Its Doors on March 1, 2025

News from Companies

Families interested in providing their children with a multicultural education are warmly invited to attend the Open Day at Deutsche Schule Bukarest (DSBU) on March 1, from 10 AM. The event will take place at the school’s campus located at 20G Coralilor Street, Bucharest.

Founded in 2007, DSBU has grown significantly and, since 2012, has been part of a network of 140 German schools abroad recognized and certified by the German government. DSBU is currently the only educational institution in Romania that fully adheres to the German curriculum and is a proud member of the World Association of German Schools Abroad.

With 90% of its teaching staff being native German speakers, DSBU boasts a dedicated team passionate about education. They provide personalized educational guidance that emphasizes both academic excellence and personal development, cultivating values such as mutual respect, responsibility, friendship, empathy, and collaboration in a multicultural environment.

The school welcomes children of all ages, offering educational programs from kindergarten to high school. DSBU’s vision is to prepare students for the future by equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to become balanced, fulfilled, and happy adults.

During the Open Day tour, parents can explore the entire campus, including classrooms for all educational levels, the chemistry labs, the library, music rooms (where the school’s Mini-Orkestra rehearses), and art spaces featuring student projects. They will also get to see the sports facilities, playgrounds, and outdoor areas designed for children’s recreational activities.

Additionally, parents will be able to meet the school leadership team, teachers, and parent community representatives to learn more about DSBU’s educational approach, academic programs, and overall benefits. A specially designated play area will be available to ensure children are safely supervised while parents tour the campus.

For more details about Deutsche Schule Bukarest, visit the official website www.dsbu.ro.

Deutsche Schule Bukarest (DSBU) is an international German school in Bucharest committed to delivering high-quality education aligned with German standards. It is a vibrant, intercultural community that promotes academic excellence, tolerance, and collaboration in a welcoming, supportive environment.

Our mission is to inspire and empower each student to reach their fullest potential. From kindergarten to high school, children are encouraged to discover and develop their unique talents and skills. Through innovative teaching methods and a wide range of opportunities, we prepare students not only for academic success but also to become leaders and responsible global citizens in an ever-changing world.

