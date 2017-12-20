The Romanians who booked plane tickets for the winter holidays mainly chose European destinations, but the exotic places also became more popular among Romanian tourists.

London remained the most popular destination for Romanians flying on Christmas, the statistics showing that over 10% of the tickets issued by Vola.ro with departure around Christmas are destined for the British capital, according to a study carried out by travel agency Vola.ro, cited by local Profit.ro.

However, for New Year’s Eve, the most popular destination is Rome. Brussels, Milan and Madrid are also among Romanians’ favorite destinations for winter holidays.

Meanwhile, compared to previous years, more Romanians chose exotic destinations such as Thailand or the Maldives.

The Romanians started booking since March the flight tickets or vacations for the winter holidays. The first reservation made this year consisted of two tickets for a Bucharest-Rome return flight and was made in March, according to the Vola.ro analysis. Its price amounted to EUR 75.

The first booking for New Year’s Eve was also made in March, when a tourist paid EUR 1,500 for two tickets for a return flight between Bucharest and the Madlives.

According to the Vola.ro study, 56% of the Christmas flight tickets are for one person, which shows that Romanians choose to travel to the destinations where their loved ones are. The statistics also showed that 30% are couple reservations and 14% are bookings for more than 3 people.

How much do Romanians spend on winter holidays?

Irina Marica, [email protected]