Dental services market in Romania, up by a third

The dental services market in Romania reached RON 1 billion (EUR 220 million) in 2016, up 30% over 2015.

Dental companies’ profits amounted to RON 170 million (EUR 37.3 million) last year, according to a survey by Creditinfo Romania.

Almost 1,000 new companies offering dental services entered the market in 2016. In total, more than 4,300 companies are active on this market, employing almost 10,000 people.

In Bucharest, there are over 1,300 companies providing dental services, with almost 300 new firms having entered the market in the last two years. The dental clinics in Bucharest recorded a turnover of over RON 380 million (EUR 83.5 million) last year and a profit of almost EUR 15.4 million, according to Creditinfo Romania.

The most developed dental market outside of Bucharest is in Timis county, Western Romania, where more than 180 dental companies are active. They posted a turnover exceeding RON 53 million (EUR 11.6 million) last year, a profit of over EUR 2.6 million and over 400 employees.

