RO aluminum profiles producer gets EUR 4 mln loan from CEC Bank

Delta Aluminiu, a Romanian producer of industrial profiles and aluminum systems, has contracted a RON 20 million (EUR 4 mln) loan facility from CEC Bank to finance its current activity.

The company benefitted from EximBank guarantee for the loan under the state aid scheme to help companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta Aluminiu is a local business that has grown into the second-largest producer of aluminum profiles in the country. Its products are mainly exported to the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Great Britain and Poland.

“We have developed a modern factory in Slatina, with state-of-the-art facilities and we have an important impact on the local economy, with over 350 employees. CEC Bank has been with us for many years, being also the partner that helped us finance the investments to expand and modernize the factory, in 2014,” said Serhan Umut Yazici, CEO with Delta Aluminiu.

Last year, the producer had a net turnover of RON 144.5 million (EUR 29 mln) and a net profit of RON 3.85 mln.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com