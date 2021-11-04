Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 08:26
Business

RO aluminum profiles producer gets EUR 4 mln loan from CEC Bank

04 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Delta Aluminiu, a Romanian producer of industrial profiles and aluminum systems, has contracted a RON 20 million (EUR 4 mln) loan facility from CEC Bank to finance its current activity.

The company benefitted from EximBank guarantee for the loan under the state aid scheme to help companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta Aluminiu is a local business that has grown into the second-largest producer of aluminum profiles in the country. Its products are mainly exported to the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Great Britain and Poland.

“We have developed a modern factory in Slatina, with state-of-the-art facilities and we have an important impact on the local economy, with over 350 employees. CEC Bank has been with us for many years, being also the partner that helped us finance the investments to expand and modernize the factory, in 2014,” said Serhan Umut Yazici, CEO with Delta Aluminiu.

Last year, the producer had a net turnover of RON 144.5 million (EUR 29 mln) and a net profit of RON 3.85 mln.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 08:26
Business

RO aluminum profiles producer gets EUR 4 mln loan from CEC Bank

04 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Delta Aluminiu, a Romanian producer of industrial profiles and aluminum systems, has contracted a RON 20 million (EUR 4 mln) loan facility from CEC Bank to finance its current activity.

The company benefitted from EximBank guarantee for the loan under the state aid scheme to help companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta Aluminiu is a local business that has grown into the second-largest producer of aluminum profiles in the country. Its products are mainly exported to the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Great Britain and Poland.

“We have developed a modern factory in Slatina, with state-of-the-art facilities and we have an important impact on the local economy, with over 350 employees. CEC Bank has been with us for many years, being also the partner that helped us finance the investments to expand and modernize the factory, in 2014,” said Serhan Umut Yazici, CEO with Delta Aluminiu.

Last year, the producer had a net turnover of RON 144.5 million (EUR 29 mln) and a net profit of RON 3.85 mln.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church