Business
News from Companies

Delphi Economic Forum comes to Bucharest

23 July 2025
romaniainsider

Delphi Economic Forum, one of Europe’s leading platforms for strategic dialogue and regional cooperation, expands its international presence in 2025 by launching its first-ever edition in Bucharest, on November 18, at the National Museum of Art of Romania.

This event will unite key decision-makers from the realms of politics, business, academia, and civil society, at a crucial time when Central and Southeastern Europe play an increasingly strategic role in shaping the continent's future regarding security, sustainability, and competitiveness.

Founded as an independent and non-partisan platform, the Delphi Economic Forum promotes sustainable policy thinking across Europe and the broader Eastern Mediterranean. Drawing symbolic inspiration from the ancient city of Delphi, which was considered the center of the world in Greek mythology, the Forum is now extending this strategic mission to Bucharest for the first time.

The Bucharest edition will address some of the most pressing issues, structured along six thematic pillars:

  • Trade and financial governance
  • Energy security and green transition
  • Connectivity, infrastructure, and mobility
  • Strategic partnerships and sustainable growth
  • Geopolitical stability and regional security
  • Investments and social development

Over the past decade, the Delphi Economic Forum has rapidly expanded its global presence, becoming a key convener of high-level discussions. The Forum attracts prominent speakers and global leaders from more than 75 countries, among them senior EU Commissioners, NATO officials, prime ministers, and Fortune 500 executives. 

In 2025, Bucharest and Berlin will host their first editions, further broadening the Forum's international circuit which already includes cities like Brussels, Paris, Washington D.C., and Toronto.

Delphi Economic Forum Bucharest is organized by the Delphi Economic Forum in strategic partnership with leading communications agency Oxygen, and is supported by Vodafone, PPC and Anytime. More details on the Romanian edition.

*This is a Press release.

