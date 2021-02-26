Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:07
Business

Deloitte Romania expert: EU will finance only high-tech gas projects

26 February 2021
Investors planning to develop projects in the energy sector based on natural gas resources will have to meet tight requirements such as low CO2 emission rates, the closure of coal-based power plans as a precondition, or reducing the CO2 emissions at an existing gas-fired plant.

The investors can achieve this by building high-tech power plants and using the hydrogen (besides natural gas) in the existing plants subject to refurbishment, explained Deloitte Romania's energy expert Sorin Elisei at a conference, Economica.net reported.

The three European financing programs, namely the Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Modernisation Plan, and the multiannual financial framework 2021-2027, may bring Romania EUR 15 bln for investments in the energy sector.

Romania and other countries in the region have argued for maintaining natural gas as a transition fuel in the European Union's policies hence financial instruments.

In principle, the target was achieved, but the requirements to be met by investors are high: the CO2 emissions in the new gas-fired plants should not exceed 250g per kWh - compared to 325-340g currently.

Under the Recovery Plan, the opening of new power plants should be preceded by the closing of coal-fired plants with the same capacity. The Modernisation Fund finances refurbishing existing plants, but the investor must stick with the CO2 reduction schedule promised.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

