Business

Delhaize injects EUR 36 mln to expand leading retail chain Mega Image in Romania

14 July 2023

Delhaize Nederland, a company of the Dutch-Belgian group Ahold Delhaize that controls the Mega Image and Shop&Go chains, finances the Romanian branch with approximately EUR 36 million through a capital increase, Economica.net reported.

Romanian retailer Mega Image operates nationwide approximately 1,000 stores under the Mega Image label, under a franchise. It also operates the Gusturi Românești and Shop&Go brands.

The Romanian retailer reported in 2022 business of over RON 8.7 bln (EUR 1.7 bln), 16.6% more than in 2021 and a net profit of RON 140 mln (EUR 28 mln), 29.6% higher compared to 2021.

At the end of last year, the company operated, according to its financial reporting, 956 stores, 36 more than in 2021.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Constantin Opris/Dreamstime.com)

