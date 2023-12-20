Energy

Romanian Delgaz Grid takes EUR 600 mln syndicated loan for network modernisation

20 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Delgaz Grid, a subsidiary of E.ON that operates electricity and natural gas distribution networks serving over 3 million households in north-east Romania, contracted a RON 3 billion (EUR 600 million) syndicated loan for cabling, digitalised substations and a rollout of 272,000 smart meters.

The loan was extended by a syndicate formed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as the primary lender (EUR 400 million) and seven commercial banks.

According to the EBRD press release, the investment will be used solely for the expansion and modernisation of Delgaz’s electricity distribution network.

Specifically, the loan will enable the electricity and gas network operator to enhance its network with key solutions, such as new underground and overground cabling, new substations that use digitalised approaches and integrate the latest supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, as well as 272,000 smart meters for its customers.

The enhancements will also enable more intermittent renewable energy to be connected to the grid, supporting Romania’s 2030 renewable energy target.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radovan Smokon/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romanian Delgaz Grid takes EUR 600 mln syndicated loan for network modernisation

20 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Delgaz Grid, a subsidiary of E.ON that operates electricity and natural gas distribution networks serving over 3 million households in north-east Romania, contracted a RON 3 billion (EUR 600 million) syndicated loan for cabling, digitalised substations and a rollout of 272,000 smart meters.

The loan was extended by a syndicate formed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as the primary lender (EUR 400 million) and seven commercial banks.

According to the EBRD press release, the investment will be used solely for the expansion and modernisation of Delgaz’s electricity distribution network.

Specifically, the loan will enable the electricity and gas network operator to enhance its network with key solutions, such as new underground and overground cabling, new substations that use digitalised approaches and integrate the latest supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, as well as 272,000 smart meters for its customers.

The enhancements will also enable more intermittent renewable energy to be connected to the grid, supporting Romania’s 2030 renewable energy target.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radovan Smokon/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm