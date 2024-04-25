Romanian DIY chain Dedeman invests EUR 19 mln in new store at Arad

Romanian do-it-yourself (DIY) chain Dedeman, controlled by local entrepreneurs, announced the opening of its second store in the western Romanian city of Arad upon an investment of EUR 19 million.

The investment includes the value of the 9-ha plot of land, the building, as well as the working capital (value of the inventory) needed by the new store.

The built area of ​​the new store is 18,000 sqm, of which around 2,200 sqm are allocated to the heated greenhouse where plants, gardening, and outdoor items are displayed.

The new store will also be equipped with photovoltaic panels installed on the roof of the building. The total installed power is around 400 kWp.

The second Dedeman store in Arad, located in the Micălaca neighborhood, is the first store inaugurated by the company in 2024. It is the 62nd of the Dedeman chain. The chain’s next store will be open later this year in Pașcani.

Last year, Dedeman opened only two new stores: in Craiova near Promenada Mall and in Petroșani.

(Photo source: Dedeman)