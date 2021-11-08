Romanian DIY chain Dedeman ponders expanding abroad

Romanian do-it-yourself (DIY) retail chain Dedeman, the leader of the local market, is exploring the option of entering markets outside Romania. The company has already registered the web domain in Serbia, Ziarul Financiar daily announced quoting Dragoş Pavăl, president, shareholder and co-founder of the company.

"Expanding abroad is one of the main concerns, and the first step in this direction is not far. The company has already registered the web domain in Serbia," he said.

"It is a very important and certainly winning step as long as we carefully analyze the opportunities and make decisions accordingly. Both the Balkans and Central and Eastern Europe are under scrutiny," the co-founder of the company explained.

Other Romanian companies controlled by local entrepreneurs who become regional and international players include DIGI Communications, eMAG, Bitdefender or UiPath.

(Photo: Empire331 | Dreamstime.com)

