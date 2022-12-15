ddroidd almost triples turnover and restructures to double growth in 2023

News from Companies

Romanian-based ddroidd, a global technical IT services partner, has almost tripled its turnover from £3.2m to £8.3m in its second year following another impressive year of growth. To meet the company’s ambitious plans to double in size in 2023, ddroidd has restructured its senior leadership team to create a C-suite management board that will provide a foundation for the company to scale in the future.

Over the last 12 months, ddroidd has grown its existing client base, as well as acquired new customers that have seen it expand into the UAE for product software development within the fintech sector. The company has also expanded its service offering, including establishing and building a strong JAVA development team.

ddroidd has plans to at least double in size in 2023 as it looks to expand into the USA, as well as begin reviewing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities. As part of its growth strategy, ddroidd has created a group company and restructured its senior leadership team to create a C-suite management board.

“The last few years have been challenging for all businesses, however, to achieve such great success through such an unprecedented period has demonstrated we have the skills, experience and determination to drive growth and innovation within the global technical IT industry. Our new management restructure and planned M&A activity will create the foundation for us to take the business to the next level and increase our global footprint as we continue to grow our client base, people, and partnerships", said Catalin Stancel, CEO of ddroidd.

“Our continued growth and success are down to the quality and dedication from our people. Our strategy has been to invest in our people; by having the best experts who are happy will create exceptional results for our clients. This year we announced a staff share scheme, opened our summer office in Sicily for the teams to work from, and launched our new People, Culture, Benefits Programme, which includes leadership training, awarding additional and public holiday rollover and cost-of-living/inflation pay rises. We are proud of the success we have achieved so far and will continue to grow by doing what we do best – creating outstanding results, delivered by the best technical experts", added Catalin.

Established in 2020, ddroidd is a multi-award-winning company offering technical strategy, software development, application development, and application management support services globally. With offices in Leeds, UK, Cluj-Napoca, and Iasi, Romania, it currently employs more than 140 technical experts with a partner network of over 300 specialists.

For more information on ddroidd visit: www.ddroidd.com

- This is a press release.