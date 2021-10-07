One more day off at Romanian car factory Dacia amid scarce supply of chips

Approximately 11,000 employees of the Dacia car plant in Romania (90% of its workforce) will stay at home on Friday, October 8, as the factory is forced to discontinue its activity amid the crisis of electronic components that affects the industry, News.ro reported.

On Monday and Tuesday the same week, no work was done at Dacia, for the same reasons. Dacia employees were informed that they would not work on Friday due to the lack of electronic components.

The leader of the union in the car factory, Viorel Ungureanu, declared that "it is a state of uncertainty. There are no electronic parts, computers, CD players - what we call, with a general term, electronic components," said Viorel Ungureanu.

(Photo courtesy of Dacia)

