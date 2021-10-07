Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/07/2021 - 08:16
Business

One more day off at Romanian car factory Dacia amid scarce supply of chips

07 October 2021
Approximately 11,000 employees of the Dacia car plant in Romania (90% of its workforce) will stay at home on Friday, October 8, as the factory is forced to discontinue its activity amid the crisis of electronic components that affects the industry, News.ro reported.

On Monday and Tuesday the same week, no work was done at Dacia, for the same reasons. Dacia employees were informed that they would not work on Friday due to the lack of electronic components.

The leader of the union in the car factory, Viorel Ungureanu, declared that "it is a state of uncertainty. There are no electronic parts, computers, CD players - what we call, with a general term, electronic components," said Viorel Ungureanu.

(Photo courtesy of Dacia)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

